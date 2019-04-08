COQUILLE - The Coquille Valley Seed Community invites the public to join them in welcoming Bill Bradbury who will speak from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, on Global Warming and Climate Change at the Coquille Community Building, 115 N. Birch St. Coquille (please note change of venue).
The evening begins with a "What’s Going On in the Garden Now" group discussion.
Those attending are reminded to bring their surplus seedlings, books, magazines, food goodies or donations for the sharing table.
The public is always welcome. For more information, call 541-396-4217 or visit facebook.com/CoquilleValleySeedCommunity