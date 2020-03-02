BANDON — Bill Bradbury presents, "Climate Change - Update 2020," at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
Bradbury will present an incredibly informative and dynamic fast moving slide and movie show on climate change that is both local and global. It has been updated to include Hurricane Dorian and the Australian wildfires.
Topics include the fact that climate change is happening much more quickly than first assumed; details of some of the specific and dramatic effects in Oregon; solutions presented and explored; and the public's part in solving the climate crisis. This presentation may well help students think about career options with changes that are coming.
Bradbury's career has focused on environmental protection and economic development. He was one of the 50 members of the first Al Gore "An Inconvenient Truth" training team and has given more than 500 presentations throughout Oregon. For 14 years he served in the Oregon Legislature, representing the southern Oregon coast. and served as Oregon's Secretary of State from 1999-2009.
