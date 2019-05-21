BANDON - The Fuller Center Bike Adventure will be stopping in Bandon next week and they invite the public to come see what their adventure is all about.
A potluck and presentation with the 24 cyclists will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, at the First Presbyterian Church, 592 Edison Ave. SW. This group starts their ride in Portland on Friday, May 24.
The Fuller Center Bike Adventure cyclists ride around the country building or repairing homes, spreading the Word and raising funds to help eliminate poverty housing. Riders join for the whole way or for any of the week-long segments. They average about 70 miles per day and have designated build days in which they stop to build or repair homes. The rides are a service and fundraising extension of The Fuller Center for Housing, a nonprofit, ecumenical Christian housing ministry dedicated to eliminating poverty housing worldwide.
For more information on the ride, visit fullercenterbikeadventure.org or on Facebook. For information on the Bandon visit, call 541-347-3672.