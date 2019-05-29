BANDON - Don and Marykay Whitmer have never felt quite ready to give up their business, the iconic Big Wheel General Store and Fudge Factory in Old Town. But last June, their eldest daughter Christine and her husband Dustin Michalek moved back to town from Houston, Texas and purchased the store.
Now the Whitmers are comfortable knowing the business they've run for the past 32 years is in good hands.
Christine and Dustin are celebrating their one-year anniversary as owners on Saturday, offering nut and fudge samples, discounts and sales throughout the store all day. The couple is still learning the ropes of what it takes to run a store that offers merchandise from and extensive selection of men's, women's and children's clothing, souvenirs, collectibles, jewelry, specialty foods, homemade fudge, ice cream as well as a driftwood and artwork gallery.
How it began
Don and Marykay both had backgrounds in retail before they moved to Bandon. Many coincidences brought them together. Don grew up in Baltimore, while Marykay grew up in Bellevue, Washington. Her parents moved to Montana, where her mother ran a boutique. Don had moved to the area to set up a retail chain. They met in 1978 in Havre, Mont., when both were working as managers for Herberger's Department Store and soon married. The couple now has three grown children who were all born in Montana: Christine, Caroline, who teaches in Medford and Matthew, who lives in Bandon and works as a deputy for the Coos County Sheriff's Office. They also have nine grandchildren.
Marykay always wanted to get back to the coast so when her mother visited Bandon and suggested they come look at a store that was for sale, they did. After looking over the building, they made an offer on a whim. They took over ownership in 1986, complete with a story in the Western World. The Big Wheel General Store was built in 1936 after the Bandon Fire by Ernie Panter and operated mostly as a feed store. When the Whitmers moved to town, the feed store was still part of the business, which had expanded under several other owners to offer other goods.
The Whitmers added square footage to the apartment upstairs, and many additional retail offerings to the store. Don was impressed with the fudge made at the House of Myrtlewood in Coos Bay and decided he'd offer fudge at the Big Wheel. Marykay perfected the recipe, which includes many flavors.They kept the feed store until the late 1990s, then remodeled that area to offer antiques and collectibles.
He and Marykay joined the Chamber of Commerce right after they moved. Don was a board member from 1986-2011. The couple has always been active in the community, volunteering for many activities and events. The biggest changes over the years, Don said, has been the increase in the tourism industry. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort has given businesses a boost and put Bandon on the map.
"People used to think we were saying Bend when we'd tell them where we were from," Marykay said. "Now with Bandon Dunes here, they know where Bandon is."
Next generation
All three Whitmer children grew up in Bandon and attended schools here and Oregon colleges. Christine graduated in 2000 and attended Oregon State University, where she earned a degree in Business, and met her future husband. Through the OSU College of Business, she earned an internship with the Cannon Beach Surf Shop and assisted with opening a second retail store in Cannon Beach. Following graduation, Dustin, who grew up in Roseburg, was offered an opportunity in mobile technology in Texas, so the couple moved, worked and raised their family there for over 10 years. Christine worked as a marketing director in the oil and gas industry.
The couple had three girls while in Texas and last year, after moving back to Bandon, Christine found she was pregnant with their fourth child, a boy, who is now four months old. They purchased the Big Wheel on June 1, 2018. Since then, they have been making small changes to the business, including taking out the stairs and upper deck where the feed store was once located and making more space for merchandise. Christine takes care of the day-to-day operations of the store, while Dustin helps "with the heavy lifting," he said. It's a team effort, they both agreed.
Moving from a big city and high-stress jobs was a conscious choice, Christine said. She has fond memories of growing up in a small town and wants their children to have the same experience. Dustin is enjoying taking the kids fishing and crabbing and being back in the Pacific Northwest.
"It's nice to be back near family, to slow down and enjoy life a little more" Christine said.
The Big Wheel employs six to eight people in the winter and up to 15-16 in the summer, both full and part-time. Many local high school students have gotten their start at the store during the summers. The Michalek's 11-year-old daughter is now helping too.
The Michaleks are sticking to the same business model for now, and implementing new ideas and products slowly. They hope to remodel the feed store space into something fun and new for Old Town, a place for people to gather, but don't know exactly what yet.
"We love Old Town and want to keep people coming back, and have some ideas for the future," Dustin said.
The Michaleks have also already gotten involved in the community and are enjoying the small town camaraderie as well.
"People here show up, put out, and do the work, and it's a great town," Dustin said.
"We're excited to be part of the community and are just trying to find where we fit in and where we can contribute," Christine said. "We're blessed with the opportunity to do this, because my parents are still here and can be on hand and have provided a lot of guidance."
After 32 years in business open seven days a week, the Whitmers are ready to relax and do some traveling. They will continue to make Bandon their home.
"I'm very happy on the passing of the torch," Don said. "It's been a fun ride."