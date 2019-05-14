BANDON - "Sweet Marino, Les and Nick," a night of creativity, laughter and performing arts will be presented by the Bandon High School Speech Team at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults and include cookies and punch at intermission. Tickets are available at the door and from Speech Team members.
This event will be inspirational as the team sends off Marino Santoro, Les Anderson and Nick Turner to the week-long National Forensic League Speech and Debate Tournament in Dallas, Texas in June.
The final Sweet Speeches celebration ends with the recognition of the six seniors: Santoro, Anderson, Turner, Isabel Winston, Ruby Toole-Jackson and Owen Bivens as they graduate. The senior After Dinner Speech reveals the many facets of speech and individual viewpoints as the seniors share how speech has impacted their lives.
This spring Sweet Speeches is a highlight of the team’s calendar. The three speech team members heading to Dallas will be primed and ready to grace the stage of the Sprague Community Theater with incredible energy and just plain fun.
At tournaments, the team members present their speeches in a classroom in front of a judge and several students from other schools. Sweet Speeches gives the team members the opportunity to work together as a team along with the experience of performing for a large audience.
In addition, each piece is introduced by three students who perform an improv skit that hints at the subject or theme of the piece, then introduces the performer.
“The beauty of the November, January and May Sweet Speeches performances is the visible progression of confidence and expertise as the speakers develop throughout the year,” said coach Tyler Curtis.
"Each and every time the magic of performing is evident and exciting. "This fundraiser, along with many generous donations, helps to pay for meals and motels for speech and debate tournaments," coach Tyler Curtis said. "Come and support the team."