BANDON — Sixteen members, seven returning and nine new speakers of the 2019-2020 Bandon High School Speech Team represented Bandon at the Clackamas Holiday Edge tournament held Dec. 7, at Clackamas High School.
Bandon’s team competed head-to-head with speakers from 37 schools of all sizes, including Centennial, Century, Clackamas, Cleveland, Corvallis, Crater, Crescent Valley, Glencoe, Gresham-Barlow, Heritage, Hood River Valley, La Salle Catholic College Preparatory, Lake Oswego, School Lakeridge, Liberty, Lincoln, Marist Catholic, McMinnville, Mountainside, Neah-Kah-Nie, Oak Hill, Oregon City, Rex Putnam, Roosevelt, Sandy, Sherwood, Silverton, Southridge, Sprague, Summit, Tillamook, Tualatin, West Albany, Westview and Woodrow Wilson.
In the open division for returning speakers, semi-finalist in radio Kyla Harris delivered an original piece titled "Electronic Advil," Riley Cook advanced to the semi-finals in impromptu. Finalists in humorous interpretation were Riley Cook with "Tree Huggers" by Gregory Burns, Amelia Russell with "Mary Choppins," by Frank Joseph. Also, finalists in duo interpretation were Quinn McGagin and Kyla Harris with the piece "Jerry Finnegan's Sister," by Jack Neary.
In the novice division for first year speakers, advancements in poetry included finalist Emma Killough with the theme of "Mental Health," second place Daniel Cabrera with the theme of "First Love," and Hallie Minkler with the theme of "Music." Storytelling, an event only offered at Clackamas with the theme of "international stories," had finalist Samantha Marsh with a piece titled," From Japan” and first place Hallie Minkler with the piece titled, "Why the Sea is Salt," from Russia. Humorous interpretation and dramatic interpretation were collapsed, but in the novice division, Emma Killough got second in humorous interpretation with "Vacation 58" and Ailey Knight received second in dramatic interpretation with the piece, "The World I Cannot Touch." Ailey Knight and Daniel Cabrera received second in duo interpretation with a piece "Untied Norm," by Arthur Goodwin. Ailey Knight received second in prose with “Beaten Down: Silently Suffering” by Thomas Hodge. In original oratory, Kayla LaPlante advanced as a finalist with a piece titled, "Sleep Deprivation," and advanced to semi-finals in radio with the piece titled, "Plastics and Their Impacts on Our Oceans."
Bandon also closed out the tournament sweepstakes with second place out of 36 schools. Sweepstakes are a total of the cumulative final places for each event for the full team.
This is the first year that six freshmen have been accepted onto the team. Co-captains this year are four-year speakers Becky Yu and Amelia Russell. Seniors include Autumn Davis, Samantha Marsh, and Kyla Harris; juniors Elli Shulz, Quinn McGagin, Max Sanchez, Katie Kilcoyne, Kayla LaPlante, Ailey Knight, and Hannah Bristow; sophomore Riley Cook; freshmen Daniel Cabrera, Madeline Miller, Dani McLain, Hallie Minkler, Kenny McMillen, and Emma Killough.
You have free articles remaining.
Several community members volunteered to help judge the tournament, including Derick Duell. Additionally, Julie Miller provided support to the team throughout the tournament.
“I’ve learned to engage with other schools, meet new people, and I’ve noticed that I’m more comfortable with public speaking," said first-year speaker senior Samantha Marsh. "The stress of speech drives me to be competitive, and it makes me feel like I’m doing something for real. It’s something I’ve never experienced before and I’m happy that I got to.”
"I went into this tournament not really knowing what to expect as it's the biggest of the year," said freshman Hallie Minkler. "I walked into the school wanting to see new pieces, and make new friends at the most. I was pleasantly surprised when I saw the outcome of my own pieces."
The team's second Sweet Speeches of the season will be on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Sprague Community Theater, with an enthusiastic audience witnessing the exciting dynamics of the 2019-20 BHS Speech and Debate team.
Bandon will travel to Pacific University Jan. 11-12, Grants Pass on Jan. 31, and the University of Oregon Feb. 15-16. The National Qualification tournament will be held at the UO March 13-14, the OSAA district at Marshfield also in March, then the OSAA state tournament at Western Oregon University April 23-25.
This year’s national competition will be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico in June.