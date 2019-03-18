BANDON - It's on to nationals for three members of the Bandon High School Speech Team.
Bandon qualified in two events at the National Forensic League Qualification Tournament in Bend March 15-16, competing against 21 other teams from around Oregon, including Ashland, Bend, Corvallis, Crescent Valley (Corvallis), Crater (Central Point), Grants Pass, Hood River, Illinois Valley (Cave Junction), Marshfield, Mountain View (Bend), North Eugene, North Valley (Grants Pass), Oak Hill (Eugene), Phoenix, Siuslaw (Florence), St. Mary’s (Medford), South Albany, South Eugene, Summit (Bend), West Albany, and Willamette (Eugene) high schools.
The three will travel to Dallas, Texas with Speech Team coach Tyler Curtis on June 16-21 to compete with other high school qualifiers from around the nation.
BHS senior Marino Santoro qualified in with an originally written oratory on the topic of “Voter Suppression." The team of Nick Turner and Les Anderson, both also seniors at BHS, qualified in dual interpretation with “The Merchandise King," a look at Walt Disney.
In addition, the BHS Speech Team was presented at the Bend tournament with the Leading Chapter Award, a national recognition for excellence in speech and debate for 2013-2018.
Turner and Anderson's piece was provided by Demond Wilson from A Perfect Performance at the September speech workshop at BHS, which is paid for by a grant from the Mr. and Mrs. Michael and Lindy Keiser Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation.
“Attending this tournament with my teammates and qualifying for nationals was an amazing experience," Santoro said. "Outside of speech and debate, I've never seen competitors so willing to motivate others to do their best. Words cannot describe how grateful I feel to be a part of this program and to enjoy the support of my teammates and my community.”
“It was a wonderful experience being able to visit snow covered Bend and compete there," Anderson said. "The level of competition was high but everyone you came across treated you as though you were a close friend. It’s awesome to see people you’ve followed since the beginning of the year on your team and other teams bring their best to try and snatch a national qualifying spot. Then when it comes to the awards ceremony and you get to see faces light up after they receive the fruits of their labor is a magical experience I don’t think you can find anywhere else.”
To attend the national tournament, students must place among the top competitors at one of the NFL’s 106 district tournaments. Some 3,200 qualifiers compete for more than $200,000 in college scholarships. The National Speech and Debate Association is a not-for-profit honor society created to promote and support high school speech and debate, representing more than 2,800 high schools, and nearly 100 middle schools, which are currently building their communication, leadership, cognitive, and presentational skills as members. Since 1925, more than 1.3 million students have found their voice in the NFL.
Research has proven that speech and debate education is an irreplaceable and life-changing experience for everyone who participates. Forensics increases standardized test scores, improves graduation and retention rates, and boosts critical thinking and communication skills.
District tournament
Judges are needed for the OSAA state qualifying speech and debate tournament at Marshfield High School on Saturday, March 23. North Bend, Marshfield, Coquille and Bandon will all be participating. Judges are needed from all schools or who are non-affiliated. Without judges, it would be impossible run the tournament, organizers said. A light breakfast and lunch is provided. A judge's meeting will be held at 7:45 a.m. and rounds start at 8 a.m. and end at 8 p.m. Judges can help with one or many rounds. For more information, contact coach Tyler Curtis at 541-347-4413 or tylerc@bandon.k12.or.us.
Sweet Speeches
Sweet Speeches, a night of creativity, laughter and performing arts will be presented by the Bandon High School Speech team at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW.
This spring Sweet Speeches is a highlight of the team’s calendar. Three speech team members will be competing at the National Forensic League Speech and Debate Tournament in Dallas, Texas in June so they will be primed and ready to grace the stage of the Sprague Community Theater with incredible energy and just plain fun. At tournaments, the team members present their speeches in a classroom in front of a judge and several students from other schools. Sweet Speeches gives the team members the opportunity to work together as a team along with the experience of performing for a large audience.
In addition, each piece is introduced by three students who perform an improv skit that hints at the subject or theme of the piece, then introduces the performer.
The beauty of the November, January and May Sweet Speeches performances is the visible progression of confidence and expertise as the speakers develop throughout the year, said coach Tyler Curtis.
"Each and every time the magic of performing is evident and exciting," Curtis said. "This fundraiser, along with many generous donations, helps to pay for meals and motels for speech and debate tournaments. Come and support the team."