DES MOINES, IOWA — The National Speech & Debate Association has awarded one chapter from each competition district with this year’s Leading Chapter Awards. The two schools from the Oregon district that were awarded are Bandon High School and Silverton High School. From more than 3,600 schools across the country, only approximately 3 percent of schools are recognized as Leading Chapter Award winners. It is the highest recognition a speech and debate chapter can earn.
“This award, which is based on participation, represents a tremendous dedication to speech and debate education,” said Executive Director J. Scott Wunn. “Our Leading Chapter schools understand the importance of speech and debate, and the life changing benefits of the activity. We are proud to recognize these hard-working schools with this coveted honor.”
Leading Chapter schools are recognized based on student participation throughout the school year. These speech and debate programs serve as an inspiration for new speech and debate teams around the United States.
“Speech and debate advances communication skills, develops interpersonal skills, improves reading, writing, speaking, and critical thinking, and prepares students for college, careers, and beyond,” said Wunn. “Nowhere is this more evident than our Leading Chapter schools.”