SILVERTON - Seventeen members - 11 returning and seven new speakers - of the 2018 Bandon High School Speech Team represented Bandon at the Silverton Fox Invitational Speech and Debate Tournament held Nov. 10 at Silverton High School.
Bandon’s team competed head-to-head with speakers from Clackamas, Crater, Hood River, Lakeridge, Lincoln, Marist Catholic, McKay, McMinnville, North Bend, Oak Hill, OES, Pine Eagle Spartans, Silverton, S Albany, Southridge, Sprague, Springfield, Westview, and Willamette high schools.
In the open division, Nick Turner and Les Anderson captured second place trophies in Dual Interpretation with “Merchandise King.”
In the novice division for first-year speakers, the Dual Interpretation team of Oven Bivens and TJ Spanberger won first place with “008” by Herb Duncan. The team of Quinn McGagin and Riley Cook brought home the second-place award in Public Forum debate on the topic “Resolved: The United States federal government should impose price controls on the pharmaceutical industry.” Spanburger advanced to the final round with his originally written oratory on “Brand vs Quality.”
This year’s team consists of 18 diverse and dedicated students, 11 returning and eight new speakers, who have the unique opportunity to represent Bandon while competing head to head with speakers from the largest schools in Oregon. Co-captains this year are four-year speakers Nick Turner and Isabel Winston. Team members include senior co-captains Nick Turner and Isabel Winston, seniors Les Anderson, Marino Santoro, Ruby Toole-Jackson, and first year senior Owen Biven; juniors Izzy Bean, Kyla Harris, Amelia Russell, and Becky Yu; sophomores Bella Erenfeld, Katie Kilcoyne, Quinn McGagin, Elli Schulz, Max Sanchez, and TJ Spanberger; freshmen Ansen Converse and Riley Cook.
Several community members volunteered to help judge the tournament, including Karol Sanchez and Albert Sanchez, as well as speech team graduates Jackson Turner and Jacob Tidwell.
“Overall, the tournament was very successful," said co-captain Nick Turner. "I saw a lot of growth from the team, and they seemed to be significantly more comfortable with themselves and their pieces. Our next and largest tournament is in a few weeks and I expect us to be very competitive with the other schools.”
The first Sweet Speeches of the season will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the Sprague Community Theater.
Bandon will travel to Clackamas High School Nov. 29 and Ashland High School on Dec. 7.