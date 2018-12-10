CLACKAMAS - Sixteen members of the 2018 Bandon High School Speech Team represented Bandon at the Clackamas Holiday Edge Invitational Speech and Debate Tournament held Dec. 1 at Clackamas High School.
Bandon’s team competed head-to-head with speakers from 43 Oregon and two Washington high schools: Ashland, Beaverton, Canby, Central Linn, Century, Clackamas, Cleveland, Corvallis, Crater, Crescent Valley, Glencoe, Gresham, Gresham–Barlow, Heritage, Hood River, Junction City, LaSalle Catholic College Preparatory, Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Liberty, Lincoln, Madras, Marist Catholic, McMinnville, Mohawk, Mountainside, Neah-Kah-Nie, Nestucca, Oak Hill, Oregon City, Pine Eagle, Ridgefield, South Eugene, Sandy, Silverton, South Albany, Southridge, Sprague, Summit, Tualatin, West Albany, Westview, Willamette, and Woodrow Wilson.
In the open division, Marino Santoro captured 2nd in Open Oratory with his originally written speech on “Voter Suppression."
In the novice division for first year speakers, TJ Spanberger won 1st in Humorous Interpretation with “Sesame: Life on the Street” by Andrew Messer, Quinn McGagin brought home 2nd in Novice Impromptu with a 5-minute speech based on the choice of three topics, and Riley Cook advanced to the final round in After Dinner Speech with his originally written speech on the topic, “Believing."
This year’s team consists of 18 diverse and dedicated students - 11 returning and eight new speakers, who have the unique opportunity to represent Bandon while competing head-to-head with speakers from the largest schools in Oregon. Team members competing included seniors Nick Turner, Isabel Winston, Les Anderson, Marino Santoro and Owen Bivens; juniors Izzy Bean, Kyla Harris and Amelia Russell; sophomores Bella Erenfeld, Katie Kilcoyne, Quinn McGagin, Elli Schulz, Max Sanchez and TJ Spanberger; and freshmen Ansen Converse and Riley Cook.
Roger Straus and Evette Frakes volunteered to help judge the tournament.