BANDON — The graduating Bandon High School Class of 2020 will be parading through the streets of Bandon following a drive-up style graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 6.
Diploma presentations will begin at 4 p.m. (graduate families only).
Following the 44 diploma presentations, seniors will commence with a community parade.
The parade will begin at the corner of Ninth Street SW and U.S. Highway 101, proceeding through Old Town via the city's traditional holiday parade route.
Ninth Street Southwest will be shut down to all traffic on June 6 from 3:45 p.m. to approximately 6 p.m.
Per Governor Brown's orders, social distancing is required along the parade route. People are more than welcome to watch the parade in their cars. BSD encourages people to wear masks if they are planning on standing on the sidewalks. Those who have any symptoms of sickness are asked to watch the ceremony on the live stream.
Bandon High School will also be live streaming the event on their Facebook page for those who cannot make it. A video of the graduation will be available on Facebook after the ceremony.
"The Bandon School District is hoping the entire community will come out and wish these seniors well as they drive by, while following social distancing guidelines, to say 'Congratulations, Bandon High School Class of 2020!'"
● There will be no parking during this event and foot traffic on campus will be limited to school district personnel. This is a drive-through event only.
● Due to social distancing recommendations, mandated by the state, all vehicle occupants must remain inside the vehicle at all times during the presentation of diplomas and parade. All graduate photos must be taken from the vehicle.
● Vehicles will be directed by school staff as they progress through the campus. A professional photographer will be present during each presentation of diploma and photos will be posted online and released free of charge to families.
● 2020 graduates arrive at 3:30 p.m., to begin vehicle lineup behind BHS and HLMS in the back parking lot area. The vehicle transporting the student will be provided a number for their place in the ceremony and parade.
● Vehicle lineup begins as follows: BHS Class of 2020 valedictorian; BHS Class of 2020 salutatorian; BHS Class of 2020 class officers; then, first come, first served for remainder of lineup.
● At 4 p.m., the graduation ceremony will begin with an announcement from Superintendent Doug Ardiana. Each graduate will take turns entering the diploma distribution area (BHS gymnasium parking lot), where they will receive their diploma and additional graduation related items (including Booster Club sign).
● Graduate names will be announced as they move toward the front of the stage for their presentation of diploma ceremony.
● Following their presentation, graduate vehicles will exit the gym parking lot through the opposing side to line up facing east on Ninth Street for the community parade.
● After all graduates have received their diplomas, the parade will commence, running along the typical City of Bandon parade route.
The BHS Class of 2020 includes:
Traylyn Trudy Liliuokalani Amadeo Arana, Hannah LeeAnn Blackard, Kianna Sativa Brookshier, Abigail Lynn Carman, Remi Briel Curniski, Isaac James Cutler, Autumn Dawn Davis, Carley Marie Deslauriers, Aero Scot Franklin, Braydon Aaron Freitag, Caleb Marcus Freitag, William Edward Freitag, Jacob William McLaughlin Garcia, Katreena Elizabeth Ann Garrett, Kaitlyn Rayne Hardisty, Kyla Jean Harris, Allison Keay Hennick, Jade Joy Herrin, Veronica Maria Himmelrick, Maggie Jean Keller, Kristin Xiangyuan Kirchgesler, Jarrett Alan Kistner, Rylee Lorraine Kreutzer, Kylie Lou Lakey, Cheyenne Lynn Larson, Samantha Kathleen Marsh, Naomi Ruth Martin, Eduardo Correia Medeiros, Eduarda Trevisan Reolon, Amelia Mary Russell, Kyle Richard Sabin, David Walter Sherman, Coby Aaron Smith, Jazmine Grace Smith, Kirsten Aliyah Smith, Shannon Allison Smith, Elissa Lynn Steece, Ashley Taylor Strain, Hope McKenzie Swan, Jessica Danyelle Tittle (valedictorian), Nadina Tugui, Nathan Edward Arizona Vineyard, Hannah Lilly Wayne, Michael Rae Wegner and Becky Y Yu (salutatorian).
