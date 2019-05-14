BANDON - Stephanie Murphy's Bandon High School English classes have once again raised money for the Bandon Veterans Memorial.
The classes, both freshmen and juniors, began the annual fundraiser three years ago by holding a "pie in the face" contest. The student who raised the most money in jars set up in the classroom was the recipient of a pie in the face (a plate of whipped cream). This year, Murphy and student Coby Smith won those honors. Students could also pay $20 to have someone receive a pie in the face.
The first year, the class raised $235. The second year, $218 and this year, they raised $334. All the money was donated to the Bandon Veterans Memorial Project. The class was the first to donate to the project.
The Bandon Veterans Memorial is under construction at Bandon City Park. There will be a dedication ceremony when the Memorial is complete, with a special U.S. Coast Guard speaker from Sector North Bend.
The Memorial is sited where the Blue Star Memorial Highway memorial is now located. The design consists of engraved bricks with names of those memorialized cemented to a 6-foot wall behind the Blue Star Memorial, utilizing and extending the current platform. Seven flags will be flown on the wall, representing each branch of service.
The concrete for the Bandon Veterans Memorial has been poured and finishing touches are underway, but contractors have been busy, said Bill Smith of the Veterans Memorial Committee. The initial bricks have been ordered and once those are placed, there will still be room for more. Applications for bricks continue to come in, Smith said, and more than 350 have been sold.
Memorial bricks are still available for $100 each. Forms can be picked up at the VFW, City Hall, Bandon Public Library, Bandon Historical Society Museum and in several banks and businesses. Donations of at least $500 and above will get the donor's name, organization or service club name memorialized on a donor area of the wall.
To donate, make checks out to the Memorial Donation Account and drop them off or mail them to the Bandon VFW, P.O. Box 992, Bandon, OR 97411.
The Veterans Memorial group meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the VFW Hall on Bates Road and those interested are welcome to attend.