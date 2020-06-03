BHS Class of 2020 Valedictorian Jessica Tittle

Bandon High School Class of 2020 valedictorian Jessica Tittle, 17, is the daugher of JoDee Tittle, a hospital administrator, and Daniel Tittle, who works at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. She has an 11-year-old sister, Brooklyn, who is her best friend.
Tittle has maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA throughout high school and worked hard to graduate as valedictorian. She has been on the girls golf team since 2018 and has been involved in community service all four years of high school. She was a member of the Robotics Club and participated in the BHS Healthcare Careers Pathway program. She also worked at Bandon Coffee Cafe and currently works at the Minute Cafe.
Tittle has been accepted into Arizona State University's Barrett Honors College, where she will be majoring in medical studies at the College of Health Solutions located at their downtown Phoenix campus. Her degree will allow her to obtain the necessary prerequisities and experience needed to grow into the competent and compassionate physician she's always wanted to become.
In addition to completing her usual coursework, Tittle has plans to become an Emergency Medical Technician through Arizona Academy of Emergency Services. As an EMT, Tittle will be able to serve her community and help people in need while learning valuable skills that she will continue to use for the rest of her professional career.
Tittle grew up in a small, rural community in central Oregon where "everyone knew everyone."
"Although it was great to live in such a tight-knit town where everyone knew your name, your family and pretty much everything about you, it made me curious about the rest of the world," Tittle said. "As I got older I realized I wanted to live in a big city. That’s one of the reasons why I chose to go to college in Phoenix."
Tittle's said her fondest memories of high school include her "amazing group of friends and my awesome teachers." Tittle moved to Bandon halfway through her freshman year. She was devastated to leave the place where she grew up and was scared to start over at a new school.
"However, on my first day at BHS, I knew that was exactly where I belonged," she said. "The students were welcoming and the teachers were unbelievably supportive. The students and faculty at Bandon High School are undoubtedly the nicest group of individuals I’ve ever met. I’m so thankful I was able to spend three and a half years with them."
As to influences during her high school career, Tittle said her parents always encouraged her to work hard and dedicate her energy to things that make her happy.
"My teachers also made a huge impact in my life," she said. "They always supported my academic endeavors and spent extra time with me to ensure I was getting the most out of each and every class. If it wasn’t for their help I wouldn’t be where I am today. I also was given the opportunity to shadow healthcare professionals at the local hospital! They taught me so much and showed me that I truly belong in the medical field."
The way the BHS Class of 2020's senior year ended was unfortunate, Tittle said.
"Although it may seem insignificant to some, missing important milestones like your last prom, your senior trip and graduation is really upsetting. My classmates and I have all patiently waited for our turn to walk across the stage, shake hands with the administration and be presented with our diplomas in front of our family and friends, but to know that won’t be happening is really disheartening."
"Although this is a really sad time for us, we understand there are more important issues in the world than us missing our graduation, so we’re trying to take everything in stride and be happy with what we’re given," she added. "We are a strong, unique class and I don’t think we will accomplish anything short of amazing."
Tittle is confident the BHS administration has put together an excellent alternative to the traditional graduation exercises.
"Our community is exceptionally kind and supportive," she said. "I know they are doing everything they can to make sure we feel celebrated on our graduation day."
Tittle's advice to her classmates: "As valedictorian, I advise my classmates to not let this unfortunate situation bring them down or discourage them in any way. They are all incredibly intelligent, talented and thoughtful individuals with bright futures ahead of them. I can't wait to see the great things they accomplish!"
