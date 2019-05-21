The Bandon High School band, under the direction of BHS music instructor Dave Weston, qualified to compete in the OSAA State Band Championships on May 8 in Monmouth and placed third in their division. The band played twp songs: "Ayres of Agincourt" by Richard Meyer and "The Nine" by Randall D. Standridge. There were 50 band students from Bandon who attended, competing against eight other bands in the 1A-2A division. "They played some hard music and did a great job with it," Weston said.
