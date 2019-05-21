{{featured_button_text}}
Bandon High School band at state
Contributed photo by MaryAnn Ewing

The Bandon High School band, under the direction of BHS music instructor Dave Weston, qualified to compete in the OSAA State Band Championships on May 8 in Monmouth and placed third in their division. The band played twp songs: "Ayres of Agincourt" by Richard Meyer and "The Nine" by Randall D. Standridge. There were 50 band students from Bandon who attended, competing against eight other bands in the 1A-2A division. "They played some hard music and did a great job with it," Weston said. 

