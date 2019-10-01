BANDON — Bandon native and eldest resident Marjorie Stephenson was honored for her 105th birthday with the installation of a bench at the end of Eighth Street SW overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The bench was also placed there in honor of Stephenson's sister, Betty Bullard Baird, who passed away at the age of 99 a year and a half ago.
While her birthday is Feb. 22, Stephenson's family waited to install the bench until late July so relatives could be present and the weather pleasant. Stephenson, who lived in Bandon until recently, when she moved to an assisted living facility in Coquille, was born Feb. 22, 1922 to Chester and Jessie Bullard. She is a descendant of John and Jane Hambloch, who settled the land where Bullards Beach State Park is now located. Chester Bullard built his house where the Bullards boat ramp now sits.
She graduated from Bandon High School in 1931 and was a school teacher for many years locally and in other areas of Oregon. She also worked at the Multnomah County Library in downtown Portland. Stephenson still remembers the Bandon Fire of 1936 in which she and her first husband, Jack Hultin Sr., lost their home and all of their belongings, including wedding gifts and a new washing machine.
Stephenson was on hand for the dedication, which was attended by family members and friends of the sisters, including Stephenson's daughter Carol Fugere, son Fred Hultin, and Baird's daughters, Sally and Suzy Baird.
The public bench bears a nameplate in honor of the two Bullard sisters.