BANDON - Becky Taylor, owner of Begin Agains consignment shop in the Bandon Shopping Center, has been helping the Coos County Animal Shelter for several years. She's at it again this year asking for donations.
Taylor takes a percentage of proceeds from sales at the shop and uses the money to purchase items off the Coos County Animal Shelter's needs list. People who have their items on consignment at the shop can designate a higher percentage or all of the proceeds from their items for sale to go to the shelter.
Begin Agains is a drop-off location for donations for people who don't want to drive up to the shelter. Taylor takes up those donations once a month. She is asking for new items only. Begin Agains also has food for anyone homeless who needs it for their pets.
Taylor is seeking bags of food, canned food, bedding, blankets, cat litter, collars, toys and more.
This year, the donation drive is in memory of her beloved German Shepherd Elko, who died a few weeks ago at age 12.
Those looking to adopt a dog or cat for Christmas can check out the Coos County Animal Shelter or other local animal adoption centers, such as Bandon Animal Rescue on Highway 42S, owned by Goodnight and Lynette Lucas.
For more information or to donate, visit Begin Agains or call Taylor at 541-347-5147.