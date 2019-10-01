COQUILLE — The third annual Bear Cupboard coat, tarp, sheet, towel and sock drive for the needy and homeless is underway.
Donations can be picked up by Sally McSherry by calling 541-347-9130 or can be delivered to Jefferson School in Coquille on Mondays and Tuesdays.
In 2018 Bear Cupboard served 2,117 families representing 6,328 individuals in the Coquille and Bandon areas. This amounted to 115,796 pounds of food and countless items of clothing, according to organizers.
"We are the only food bank in the Coquille area that provides grocery style boxes full of dry, refrigerated and frozen food on a monthly basis as well as fresh produce, bread and pastries on a weekly basis," McSherry said. "Clothing is also available for the whole family every week. Please help us keep our citizens warm and dry this winter."
Those who need a special pick-up in Coquille can contact Gina at 541-297-0941.