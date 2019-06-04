BANDON - Golfers are invited to register now for the Bay Area Kiwanis Club’s 9th annual “Kiwanis Klubs for Kids” golf scramble beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Bandon Crossings.
Individuals and teams are welcome to play. Registration for a 4-person team is $350. Individuals can register for $90 and will be placed on a team. Carts, practice balls and morning refreshments are included with the registration, plus play on this unique 18-hole course.
This year’s prizes include play-and-stay golf packages at several Oregon courses. After the scramble, there will be a barbecue and auction of terrific stay-and-play packages. Raffles will also be held for various gift certificates and other deals donated by local merchants.
Funds from the scramble will be used to support local Kiwanis projects. These projects include an annual shoe giveaway for underprivileged kids, scholarships for local high school graduates, Grandma’s Closet - providing clothing, shoes and school supplies for needy kids, support for the Children's Cancer Program at Doernbecher Children's Hospital, sponsorship of the OSAA annual Boys and Girls 3A Championship Basketball Tournament and many other projects that benefit youth in th community.
For more information about the Golf Scramble or Kiwanis, call John Lemos at 541-756-1769.