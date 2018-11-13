Banner Bank gives to Bandon Feeds the Hungry

BANDON - Banner Bank has had another amazing year, according to Assistant Vice President and Bandon Branch Manager David Hisel.
Banner Bank was once again recognized for its successes by Money Magazine – ranking it as the Best Bank in the Pacific Region. This region includes Washington, Oregon, California and Alaska.
One factor they used for determining this was Banner's top ranking in JD Power Retail Client Satisfaction Study.
Banner Bank is also noted for its service to the community.
"We understand that hunger is a very real issue in every community in the nation, including right here in Bandon," Hisel said. That’s why Banner Bank made a donation of $742 and 236 food items totaling 173 pounds of food to help Bandon Feeds the Hungry as the winter months approach."
Bandon Feeds the Hungry raises money for the five nonprofit food assistance programs in Bandon: Good Neighbors Food Bank, Senior Meals, Everyone At Table, Coastal Harvest Gleaners and the Restoration Worship Center Food Bank.
This contribution is not a one-time gift from Banner Bank. The gift is a result of a company-wide food drive that raised more than $26,500 and in excess of 20,000 items of food to support local food-assistance organizations throughout the bank’s footprint. Every Banner Bank branch participated in the month-long food drive.
"The food drive was a huge success thanks to the commitment of our clients and employees to making a difference right here in Bandon," Hisel said. "We’re hoping our gift will encourage others who can give to also step up and do what they can to assist these nonprofit charities, which in turn benefits so many of our neighbors."