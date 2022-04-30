Face Rock Creamery brought home six medals from the 2022 Los Angeles International Dairy Competition.
The medals Face Rock Creamery received are:
• Gold – Aged Cheddar: Cheddar, Sharp (6 months to 1 year) Category
• Gold – Cheese Curds, Cheddar: Curd Cheese Category
• Gold – Cheese Curds, Vampire Slayer: Curd Cheese Category
• Silver – Face 2 Face Clothbound: Bandaged Cheddar, Aged Category
• Silver – Face 2 face Cheddar: Hard Mixed Milk Cheeses Category
• Silver – Vampire Slayer Cheddar: Flavored Hard Cheeses Category
“We’re very happy to again have the opportunity to have our cheese judged alongside the best national and international producers,” said Face Rock President Greg Drobot. “We know we are in excellent company and we’re proud to bring home a slate of gold and silver medals. These six cheeses are fine examples of the cheese flavors and styles we create with high quality local milk and traditional hand-cheddaring techniques.”
The Los Angeles International Dairy Competition is an annual competition at Fairplex that brings dairy producers from around the world to be judged by experts in the field. Over 200 entries were submitted for consideration in the 2022 competition. Face Rock won its first Gold International Dairy Competition in 2015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In