The community group 100 Strong Bandon has provided a big boost to the Barbara Dodrill Scholarshiop.
The group joined with Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation to help students by making a $2,375 donation to the scholarship.
The women’s group meets four times a year to raise funds for nonprofit charities that benefit Bandon-area residents. The group’s members chose this project to honor retired SWOCC instructor Barbara Dodrill, who lives in Bandon. The scholarship will assist two female college students 21 years or older who demonstrate financial need. The first priority is for recipients to be Bandon residents.
“One Hundred Strong Bandon is excited to support the Barbara Dodrill Scholarship at SWOCC,” group co-founder Julie Miller said. “If we can mitigate the cost barrier of education for a student, we are thrilled to do so. Our goal is to make an impact on the lives of our local residents.”
Dodrill enrolled in college when she was 40 and eventually earned a master’s degree. She went on to teach business and accounting at SWOCC, retiring when she was 80.
She said she has been delighted by the new scholarship and the community’s support for education.
“I absolutely loved teaching,” Dodrill said. “The important thing in life is education — education for our young people and seeing that future.”
The Bandon fundraising group is ensuring the community thrives in the future. Since 100 Strong Bandon’s founding in May of 2017, members have contributed more than $42,000 and also volunteered many hours to local charities benefiting Bandon residents — all accomplished in the quarterly one-hour meetings. The group’s founders, Miller and MaryAnn Soukup said they are excited about the impact the funds will have in the community and spreading the idea of neighbors helping neighbors.
To find out more about 100 Strong Bandon, visit www.bandon.com/100-strong. To support scholarships at SWOCC, visit www.swocc.edu/give.
