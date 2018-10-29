BANDON - A 75-year-old Bandon woman died in a house fire early Monday morning.
According to Fire Chief Lanny Boston, the Bandon Rural Fire Department was dispatched at 1:27 a.m. Monday to 57581 Seven Devils Lane for a residence fire. When fire crews arrived at 1:38 a.m., the house was fully engulfed, Boston said. Firefighters were able to douse the flames, but a woman inside was unable to get out of the house.
The woman, Susan Elaine Calvert, 75, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Coos County medical examiner. Calvert's husband, Martin Alvin Calvert, Jr., 74, who escaped the fire and called 911, was taken by ambulance to Bay Area Hospital and later flown by emergency transport to Legacy Emanuel Burn Center in Portland, where he is listed in stable condition.
The death is being investigated by the Coos County Sheriff's Office and the Coos County Medical Examiner's Office, but is not considered suspicious, according to CCSO spokesman Kelley Andrews.
Boston said three engines and three water tenders were dispatched to the scene, along with about 15-16 firefighters. Bandon police, CCSO deputies and Bay Cities Ambulance also responded to the scene. Cause of the fire, which is still under investigation, was likely a malfunctioning wall heater or something placed too close to a wall heater in the home's living room.
"Our guys did a phenomenal job last night," Boston said. "We had 95 percent turnout and everyone who showed up knew what their job was. I was really proud of them."
The house, which was an older wooden structure, is still standing, but suffered major damage. It did not have any working smoke detectors that Boston could find. With the weather changing, Boston reminded residents to make sure they have an adequate number of working smoke detectors that are placed in proper locations in their homes or apartments.
"It will buy you time," Boston said. "It may not save your house, but it might save your life. A smoke detector can make all the difference."
Boston added that elderly or disabled people in the Bandon area who aren't able to change the batteries on their smoke detectors or get help from others to do so can call the Bandon Fire Department for help.