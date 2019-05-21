BANDON - A Bandon woman was arrested Sunday evening after allegedly assaulting a Sheriff's deputy and repeatedly calling 911 for non-emergent reasons.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff's Office, on May 19 at approximately 6:39 p.m., deputies assisted officers from the Bandon Police Department with a disturbance located at 1520 Harvard St.
The original call was investigated and determined to be unfounded, according to the release. A deputy and a Bandon officer were soon dispatched back to the same residence due to a call on the emergency 911 line, from an individual identified as 42-year-old Dawn Les Churchill of Bandon for non-emergent conditions.
Churchill, who appeared to be intoxicated to a high degree, continued to yell at the deputy and Bandon officer, the release said.
The deputy and the officer attempted to advise Churchill that using 911 for non-emergent reasons is a crime. Both peace officers gave Churchill the non-emergent phone number to Coos County Dispatch.
A short time later, Churchill again called dispatch numerous times for non-emergent reasons. The deputy and officer both again contacted Churchill. After a short discussion, The deputy advised Churchill she was under arrest. Churchill attempted to pull away from the deputy’s grasp, and attempted to retreat into her residence. The deputy had maintained his hold on Churchill, and followed her into the residence.
While Churchill was actively resisting arrest, she allegedly swung at the deputy, striking him in the face, causing a nosebleed and swelling below the eye. Churchill also scratched the deputy’s face, causing marks, according to the release. Churchill was placed in handcuffs and transported to the Coos County Jail, where she was lodged on charges of Misuse of 911, Assault of a Public Safety Officer and Resisting Arrest.