The Bandon City Council is asking voters to renew the city’s local option tax for streets and pedestrian facilities.
The city council voted this week to ask residents to impose a local option tax at a rate of 84.55 cents per thousand. As with the previous two local tax options, it would extend 10 years, beginning with the fiscal year 2021-22.
The tax would pay for street and pedestrian capital projects.
Voters first approved the local option tax in 2001 and renewed it in 2011.
Through the years, the local option tax has led to paving of Bandon’s gravel streets and provides continued capital maintenance of the road and pedestrian system each year.
The tax is estimated to raise almost $4.3 million over 10 years.
Voters will decide on the matter during the May 18 election.
