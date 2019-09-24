BANDON — The City of Bandon's longtime wastewater treatment plant supervisor has been arrested on theft and misconduct charges following an investigation.
According to the Bandon Police Department, William Nielson, 60, of Bandon was arrested on Monday, Sept. 23, on one count each of first-degree theft and second-degree theft and two counts of official misconduct.
Nielson's arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation conducted by the Bandon Police Department and the Oregon State Police into alleged thefts from the City of Bandon by Nielson during his employment as wastewater treatment plant supervisor for the city.
Nielson has worked for the city for 22 years. He was put on administrative leave during the investigation and remains on leave, according to City Manager Robert Mawson. He was booked on the charges at the Coos County Jail on Monday and released, according to the Bandon Police Department.
An investigation of another city employee is also underway, the city confirmed on Tuesday.