COOS COUNTY — Ballots for Coos County’s upcoming special election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, will be mailed out this week.
In addition to the election of board members for the newly formed Coos County Transportation District, there are two measures on the ballot — one in the city of Lakeside, another in the city of Bandon.
If approved, Lakeside ballot measure 6-174 would authorize a tax levy for the next five years to provide law enforcement in the city of Lakeside. A $1.25 per $1,000 of assessed property value tax would go toward contracting with the Coos County Sheriff’s office to have a deputy in Lakeside.
Bandon’s ballot measure 6-173 would issue a $5.5 million general obligation bond to improve the water and sewer treatment, distribution and collection systems.
Coos County voters should expect to receive their ballots between Oct. 18 and Oct. 23. Ballots are due no later than 8 p.m. Nov. 5.
Frequently asked questions
These responses to several "frequently asked questions" are being provided by the City of Bandon to help inform voters on the facts about Water & Sewer General Obligation Bond which will be decided by the voters at the upcoming Nov. 5, election.
1 Why is the City proposing this General Obligation Bond?
Bandon’s water treatment plant underwent its last major rehabilitation in 2000, and the existing sewer plant was completed in 1993. Although a number of repairs and improvements have been undertaken since then, being 19 and 26 years old respectively, many parts of those facilities are at, or have exceeded, their normal design life. Since a number of critical updates and improvements are needed, the City has placed the matter of a General Obligation Bond on the ballot so voters can decide whether or not the City should proceed with making those improvements, all of which are aimed at helping ensure that the City can continue to provide an adequate supply of clean water for drinking, fire protection, and other domestic purposes; and helping ensure that the City can continue to properly treat its sewage and protect the river, estuary, and bay for fishing, crabbing, and other recreational activities.
2. What will the money be used for?
The proposed General Obligation Bond will be in the total maximum principal amount of $5.5 million for the following improvements: wastewater plant headworks upgrade; new Fillmore Avenue sewer pump station; wastewater plant ultra-violet disinfection system improvements; sewer system inflow & infiltration projects; new water treatment plant clarifier.
3. How much will the proposed General Obligation Bond cost me?
The General Obligation Bonds will be sold in several separate issues, with varying interest rates and terms. Therefore, the assessments will vary by year over the 20 year maximum term. The property tax rate for the new bonds during the first year (2021) is projected to be $0.56 per $1,000 assessed valuation, slowly increasing to $0.77 per $1,000 assessed valuation in the final year (2040). A property with an assessed valuation of $100,000, for example, would pay $56 in the first year, increasing to $77 in the 20th year.
4. Why doesn’t the City just use other water and sewer money to pay for the needed improvements?
Until the City Council instituted emergency water and sewer rate increases this July, utility sales revenues had not been sufficient to keep up with costs to operate the water and sewer systems. As a result, those funds have been overspent. Nonetheless, to keep the total size of the bond as low as possible, the City is maximizing the use of its remaining utility capital money for critical capital improvements. A total of $1,250,000 has been included in this year's budget from the Water Plant Improvement Fund, Water SDC Funds, and Sewer SDC Funds for the following: 2 MG water storage tank seismic protection valves; re-painting and corrosion repair on the 1 MG and 2 MG treated water storage tanks; and emergency backup generators for the water treatment plant.
5. Aren’t there any grants for the needed water and sewer improvements?
Although grant funding is becoming more and more scarce, the City has been working with outside funding agencies, including the Business Oregon Infrastructure Finance Program, to identify any possible state, federal, or private loans and grants that could be used to help pay for part of the needed infrastructure improvements and keep the cost to Bandon taxpayers as low as possible.
6. Why do City residents who are not currently served by City water and/or sewer have to pay a share of the water and sewer bond costs?
The City Council wants to keep the costs to residents as low as possible and feels that everyone who lives or owns property in Bandon should all share in the cost of the needed improvements. Even residents who do not have City water and sewer to their homes benefit from those improvements, since City water will likely be used to fight any fires on or near their property. Most residents also frequent various public facilities and private businesses who provide restrooms and drinking water, etc. Everyone in Bandon benefits from having a sewer plant that discharges clean effluent and does not pollute the Coquille River, thereby protecting fishing, crabbing, and other beach and waterfront activities.
7. What about people outside the City who have City water and/or sewer?
The City cannot collect property taxes from outside City properties. Therefore, if the general obligation bond is passed, the City will place on the ballot at a subsequent election a "fair share" charge to be added to all outside City water and sewer customers' bills, to help ensure that everyone pays their fair share, thereby helping further reduce the cost for Bandon taxpayers. A similar measure was approved by Bandon voters and applied to outside City water customers when the prior water plant improvement bonds were issued.