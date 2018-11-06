BANDON - Voter approval will be required for any expenditure of public funds for the operation and maintenance of a public or private swimming pool in Bandon city limits.
That's what voters told the Bandon City Council when they passed Measure 6-172 soundly in Tuesday's mid-term general election. There were 875 "Yes" votes on the measure (61.88 percent) and 539 "No" votes (38.12 percent), for a total of 1,414 votes.
"I realize that our charter amendment was somewhat confusing, but I am glad the voters understood that we were trying to lock into the charter the prohibition that the city could not be pressured at some time in the future into paying for the operation and maintenance of a swimming pool, even though many of us do support the pool," said Mayor Mary Schamehorn.
"Like so many Bandon residents, I hope the pool is built and that it succeeds," Schamehorn added. "This just ensures that the city will never be on the hook to pay for the O&M unless the voters specifically change the charter to allow it."
The possibility of a pool being built has been a hot topic in Bandon recently, after an anonymous donor promised $2.5 million in their will for a pool in Bandon -- provided it is located in City Park.
That bequest has the Bandon Parks & Recreation Commission and city planners looking at potential sites in City Park.
However, a group of residents who live near the park are adamantly opposed to having a pool located there, saying it will ruin the natural feel of the park, cause increased congestion and negatively affect the neighborhood.
Aquatic Center board members are not daunted by the task of building a swimming pool for South Coast residents. The group has already purchased land adjacent to the City Park, but later found developing that piece of property would be too cost-prohibitive because of wetlands and other construction considerations.
Supporters maintain they have no intention of using public funds for ongoing maintenance and operation. Instead, those fees will be paid for by users in the form of annual memberships. The board has been raising money to get the swimming pool built and are confident they can do so without asking for a bond measure or tax levy.
Mayor, City Council
In other election results, Bandon Mayor Mary Schamehorn and the three City Council incumbents - Chris Powell, Peter Braun and Madeline Seymour - have been re-elected. All four ran unopposed. Schamehorn will serve an eighth two-year term as mayor, having served for the past 14 years. She has run unopposed for four of her seven bids for election.
Powell has served on the City Council for a total of 14 years - three full terms and a partial term. This will be his fourth four-year term.
Braun has served one full four-year term as city councilor. This will be his second four-year term.
Seymour has also served one full four-year term as city councilor and is currently council president. This will be her second four-year term.
BANDON MAYOR
Mary Schamehorn — 888 votes; 85.71%
Write-In — 148 votes; 14.29%
Total votes: 1,036
BANDON CITY COUNCIL
Chris Powell — 808 votes; 30.26%
Peter Braun — 902 votes; 33.78%
Madeline Seymour — 821 votes; 30.75%
Write-In — 73 votes; 2.73%
Write-In — 42 votes; 1.57%
Write-In — 24 votes; 0.90%
Total votes: 2,670
06-172 — VOTER APPROVAL REQUIRED FOR CITY OF BANDON TO EXPEND FUNDS ON POOL
Yes — 875 votes; 61.88%
No — 539 votes; 38.12%
Total votes: 1,414
COOS COUNTY COMMISSIONER - POSITION 2
Katy Eymann — 9,813 votes; 41.76%
John W. Sweet — 13,596 votes; 57.86%
Write-In — 89 votes; 0.38%
Total votes: 23,498
COOS COUNTY SHERIFF
Craig Zanni — 14,410 votes; 68.58%
M. A. Kinnaird — 6,489 votes; 30.88%
Write-In — 113 votes; 0.54%
Total votes: 21,012
06-168 — REPEAL COOS COUNTY ORDINANCE 17-08-006L
Yes — 8,444 votes; 41.63%
No — 11,841 votes; 58.37%
Total votes: 20,285
06-170 — ADVISORY QUESTION ON MARIJUANA TAXATION
Yes — 17,539 votes; 71.24%
No — 7,081 votes; 28.76%
Total votes: 24,620
STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 1 (Coos County results)
Eldon Rollins — 3,505 votes; 32.80%
David Brock Smith — 7,157 votes; 66.98%
Write-In — 23 votes; 0.22%
Total votes: 10,685
STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 1 (Coos County results)
Shannon Souza — 4,163 votes; 38.41%
Dallas Heard — 6,663 votes; 61.48%
Write-In — 12 votes; 0.11%
Total votes: 10,838
STATE REPRESENTATIVE — 4th DISTRICT (Coos County results)
Art Robinson— 12,820 votes; 51.24%
Richard R. Jacobson — 354 votes; 1.41%
Mike Beilstein — 304 votes; 1.21%
Peter DeFazio — 11,527 votes; 46.07%
Write-In — 16 votes; 0.06%
Total votes: 25,021
GOVERNOR (Coos County results)
Aaron Auer— 425 votes; 1.70%
Nick Chen — 394 votes; 1.58%
Kate Brown — 8,495 votes; 34.02%
Knute Buehler — 14,319 votes; 57.34%
Patrick Starnes — 1,075 votes; 4.31%
Chris Henry — 217 votes; 0.87%
Write-In — 45 votes; 0.18%
Total votes: 24,970