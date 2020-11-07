Needed repairs, upgrades and a new bus barn are in the future for Bandon school facilities after the Bandon School Bond measure passed easily in the election Tuesday.
Bandon voters overwhelmingly approved the measure, 2,783 votes (65.08%) to 1,493 (34.92%).
“We are very happy that the bond passed and are so grateful that our community chose to invest in our schools,” Bandon schools superintendent Doug Ardiana said. “This bond will allow us to move ahead with some much needed upgrades to our facilities. We are excited to get to work. We are also so thankful for all of the volunteers who worked so hard to make this bond successful.”
Ardiana said the district will be establishing a bond oversight committee that will include school officials and community representatives and that group will oversee our bond expenditures to make sure they fall within the projects approved by the voters.
Several items were listed as significant projects for the school district.
One will be construction of a new facility for the district’s buses.
Another is roof maintenance for all three of the district’s schools.
“Our highest priority is going to be our heating and our circulation components of our buildings — to upgrade our air conditioning for the health and safety of our students and staff,” Ardiana said.
A big selling point for the bond is that the school district was approved to receive a $4 million matching grant from the Oregon School Capital Improvement Program to help pay for bond projects.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity,” Ardiana said. “Our community was able to raise $4 million and that $4 million will be matched with a state grant.”
Any questions or concerns can be directed to Ardiana, who can be reached at 541-347-4411.
