BANDON - The Bandon Chamber of Commerce joined the Bandon Vision Center in June to help them celebrate their spacious new offices located in Old Town Bandon in the historic McNair Building.
Dr. Nicole Rush is joined by Dr. Morgan Grove, Dr. Kevie Kawasaki, and their entire staff. Food for the event was provided by Bandon Brewing Company and Pizzeria next door, owned by Jonathan Hawkins, Rush's husband and business partner. Door prizes were given away and everyone received a Bandon Vision Center cinch bag with useful vision-related items inside.
Bandon Chamber President Anthony Zunino thanked Rush for her investment in Bandon, both with her new offices and in additional staff hiring.
According to Bandon Vision Center, eye care professionals specialize in understanding how the human eye really works, as well as diseases and conditions that affect people's vision – many of which do not have obvious symptoms.
The new office offers an area specifically for Vision Therapy sessions with an accredited vision therapist. Vision Therapy is a program of progressive eye exercises individualized for each patient designed to retrain or help the patient develop or improve upon particular visual skills or to improve processing and interpretation of visual information. It is used to treat conditions like strabismus (crossed eyes) and amblyopia (lazy eye) as well as eye movement, focus and coordination problems.
Vision Therapy includes complete diagnostic and therapeutic care for children and adults with these type of vision problems: eye tracking, eye teaming (strabismus or amblyopia), eye focusing (visual acuity), learning-related vision problems, visual information processing, computer related vision problems, sports vision, motion sickness, and acquired brain injury related vision problems, among others.
Bandon Vision's optometrists take the time to explain the results of each client's eye exam, describing their options and listening to their eye care needs. They offer a full line of designer as well as economy frames, lenses and contact lenses so clients can fill their prescriptions in house.
Check out the new offices at 395 Second St. SE, Bandon. Appointments can be made on their website: www.cooseyecenters.com or call 541-347-3622. Hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.