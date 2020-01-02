BANDON — Many people noticed when Bandon Video, one of few traditional video rental stores still in existence in the area, closed its doors in October.
But purchased by longtime employee Kasey Sudyka-Crum and her husband Jeramie Crum, Bandon Video is alive and well.
The business, now titled Kasey’s Bandon Video, moved from the corner of U.S. Highway 101 and 10th St. SE, and is now open in its new location a few blocks away in the same building as Bandon Pizza at 1045 Baltimore Ave. SE, units 4 & 5.
“I like that our town can still have a video store,” Sudyka-Crum said. “It would bother me if we just became like everybody else.”
Crum worked at Bandon video for 22 years for former owners Phil and Susan Nelson, who owned the business since 1996. After the old Bandon Video building sold to Pacific Properties real estate, Nelson looked to sell his business and retire. Crum wanted to keep the business alive and decided to buy it from Nelson.
“He was going to liquidate everything, and Bandon Video was just not going to exist. That thought just kind of killed me,” Crum said.
In her effort to purchase the business Crum started a GoFundMe, which only raised $400. However, the GoFundMe did get her in touch with an investor who helped her make the purchase.
“It got me in touch with a private, angel investor, who had faith enough in me to help me keep the video store going … I think it’s something that sets our town apart from other towns. I take pride in the fact that Bandon still has a video store,” Crum said.
Jim and Donna Jones, who run Bandon Pizza and own the building, opened up the back two units of their building to Crum so she could located the video store there.
“They were excited about it because it’s just such a dynamic duo, pizza and a movie," Crum said. "What could be better than that? They sacrificed two of their units for us to move in the video store."
According to Crum, she has maintained all of her old customers and many of them have already come in to see her in the new space.
“We’re all so excited that Kasey saved the store,” customer Sam Hernandez said. “Growing up, Bandon Video was the place where I bought all of my music and everything."
Crum said that Kasey’s Bandon Video is the place to go for the newest releases. The store offers different specials all the time, including a five for $5 movie deal.
“If you want the newest of the new movies, just come here and get them from me,” Crum said.
Crum made sure that many of the handmade shelves from the old store made their way to the new store. Specifically, the shelves that were made by Jeanette and Vernon Todd
Kasey's Bandon Video is open Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and is closed on Sunday.