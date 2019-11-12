BANDON — More than 200 people gathered under clear skies in City Park to be a part of the dedication of the new Bandon Veterans Memorial at 11 a.m. Nov. 11.
In a ceremony that brought tears to people's eyes, organizers told of the many people who helped bring the memorial from conception to completion over the past three years. One year ago on Veterans Day, the ground was broken for the project, said Bill Smith, who spearheaded the effort and spent many hours following it through.
But first, Smith thanked all the veterans in attendance for their service. Many were mentioned by name or asked to stand or raise their hands.
"About three years ago, a meeting was held at the VFW Hall which resulted in the formation of a 14-member committee whose goal was to build a Veterans Memorial here in Bandon," Smith said. The committee included Joe Addair, Richard Alexander, Berta Balli, Mike Hahn, Jerry Hettenbach, Rick Hinojosa, Royce Kelley, Maria Kinnon, former City Manager Robert Mawson, Amy Moss Strong, George “Sandy” Sombart, Harry Stephens and Roger Straus.
Following that meeting, the city of Bandon was quick to grant permission for the wall to be built in City Park, at the site of the Blue Star Highway and other memorials and next to The Barn, a former facility for the mounted Coast Guard to house the horses they used to patrol the beaches during World War II.
Smith went on to thank many others who made the dream become reality, reminding the crowd the first sponsors were students from Bandon High School, who raised funds for the project and helped with the first conceptual drawings. Additionally, BHS students purchased a memorial brick for 1939 Bandon High School graduate and Silver Star winner, Walter C. Wann Jr., who was killed in action in World War II.
"Our veterans have appreciated the letters that our younger students have written to them thanking them for their service," Smith said. "I know that we have several students who have volunteered to come out here today to help us in any way they can. It is these specific contributions that give me confidence that, as our young people grow and mature, future generations will take up the mantle and do their part to 'support and defend the Constitution of the United States.'"
Prior to Smith's speech, VFW Commander Royce Kelley welcomed the audience. Then BHS students MaddyK Miller and Emerson Toole-Jackson played the National Anthem, followed by the flag salute led by BHS seniors and Eagle Scouts Alexander Schulz and Ethan Butler. An invocation was given by the Rev. Tom Hutton and a handful of the World War II veterans, who were sitting in the front row, were acknowledged by name, followed by a show of hands of Korean, Vietnam and younger veterans.
Mayor Mary Schamehorn also gave a speech, giving some history of the site.
"I would like to remind folks that the two World War II military commanders for the Bandon area were responsible for many operations on this very spot," Schamehorn said. "Those commanders were Coast Guard Chief Art Dobney and Army Major Claude E. Waldrop. Both came to Bandon and, basically, never left. They, along with their wives, were very civic-minded and well-regarded by the citizens of Bandon."
Art Dobney became a successful businessman in Bandon and in Coos Bay. Claude "Eddie" Waldrop went on to become a successful local businessman and one of the town's longest-serving mayors.
"We are honored to have with us today three children of those former World War II commanders," Schamehorn said, then introduced Claudia Dobney Powers and her brother, retired Air Force instructor pilot and Vietnam veteran Major Mike Dobney, as well as Chas Waldrop.
The City of Bandon's role in the Veterans Memorial project has its roots back to the days following the end of World War II, Schamehorn said. At that time, the city gave its blessings to several civic groups who, along with the city administration, were able to convince the Coast Guard to leave The Barn and its nearby office intact. All other barns along the Oregon Coast were ordered dismantled. Through the years, the maintenance of the facility was a shared venture between the city and, for the most part, the Lions Club and Chamber of Commerce.
The Barn still stands and the office stood on the exact spot as the new memorial until around 1996, when it was removed, leaving only the concrete slab. In 1964 and 1965, the city supported the Lions Club in their effort to erect a memorial to honor the Coast Guard and the Army of World War II.
"Those memorials remain as part of today's larger Veterans Memorial," Schamehorn said. "The City of Bandon is proud of all the veterans who are, and will be, represented on the Memorial Wall and is committed to doing all it can to help maintain the site far into the future."
The final speaker was Sector North Bend U.S. Coast Guard Commander Olav Saboe, who said he was proud to represent the service that has kept the coastline safe for many years. Saboe also acknowledged and honored all veterans.
Following the ceremony, people were invited into The Barn's dining room, where they were treated to a light luncheon and celebratory cake.
"It's just great to be able to celebrate with all these people here on this glorious day," said Roger Straus, one of the committee members. "It's great to see veterans and others taking photos in front of the wall."
"It is our committee's hope that this memorial will be perceived as Bandon's great appreciation for all of our veterans, whenever and wherever they have served," Smith said.