Saturday, Nov. 10, 2 p.m., Bandon VFW Hall, Bates Road: VFW and American Legion members will render full military honors and include the "Folds of Honor" as a tribute to the nation's armed services. After the ceremony, a potato bar will be available from 2:30-5:30 p.m., along with the VFW standard menu. Public welcome.
Saturday, Nov. 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Bandon Historical Society Museum: A special Veterans Day Military Exhibit will be at the Bandon Museum. The day will feature special indoor and outdoor exhibits of military collections. Admission will be free all day, courtesy of Edgewaters restaurant and Ocean Spray, Bandon. Doors will open at 10 a.m.
Sunday, Nov. 11, all day: Veterans Flag Project. Flags will fly at all five cemeteries (unless raining) in honor of veterans.
Sunday, Nov. 11, 1 p.m.: Groundbreaking ceremony for the Bandon Veterans Memorial at City Park adjacent to The Barn/Senior Center. Public welcome.