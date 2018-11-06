Try 1 month for 99¢
Flags to fly at cemeteries on Veterans Day
Buy Now

Flags will fly at all five cemeteries in Bandon on Veterans Day, weather permitting, put up by volunteers with the Veterans Flag Project.

 Amy Moss Strong, Bandon Western World

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2 p.m., Bandon VFW Hall, Bates Road: VFW and American Legion members will render full military honors and include the "Folds of Honor" as a tribute to the nation's armed services. After the ceremony, a potato bar will be available from 2:30-5:30 p.m., along with the VFW standard menu. Public welcome.

Saturday, Nov. 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Bandon Historical Society Museum: A special Veterans Day Military Exhibit will be at the Bandon Museum. The day will feature special indoor and outdoor exhibits of military collections. Admission will be free all day, courtesy of Edgewaters restaurant and Ocean Spray, Bandon. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 11, all day: Veterans Flag Project. Flags will fly at all five cemeteries (unless raining) in honor of veterans.

Sunday, Nov. 11, 1 p.m.: Groundbreaking ceremony for the Bandon Veterans Memorial at City Park adjacent to The Barn/Senior Center. Public welcome.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags