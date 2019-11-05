In 1921, an unknown World War I American Soldier, was buried in Arlington National Cemetery. This site, on a hillside overlooking the Potomac River in the city of Washington DC, became the focal point of reverence for American Veterans.
Armistice Day was changed to Veterans Day in 1947, after a celebration of parades and other festivities, in Birmingham Alabama. In 1954, Congress passed a bill that President Eisenhower signed, proclaiming November 11 as Veterans Day.
Bandon will offer the following activities in honor of veterans:
Friday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Veterans of Foreign Wars Frank C. High Medal of Honor and Auxiliary Post No. 3440 will be distributing Buddy Poppies at the Bandon U.S. Post Office, McKay's Market and Ray's Food Place. A small donation is requested.
Saturday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Bandon Historical Society Museum: A special Veterans Day Military Exhibit will be at the Bandon Museum. The day will feature special indoor and outdoor exhibits of military collections. Admission will be free all day, courtesy of Edgewaters restaurant, Eichelberger & Co. Real Estate, and Bandon American Legion Post 26. Doors will open at 10 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 11, all day: Veterans Flag Project. More than 100 flags will fly at all five cemeteries (unless raining) in honor of veterans. For information on how to donate a flag in honor of your loved one, contact Harry Stephens, Veterans Flag Project chairman, at 541-294-1048, or Bill Smith at 541-404-6194. Volunteers are needed to put up the flags - call Stephens or Smith.
Monday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.: Dedication ceremony for the Bandon Veterans Memorial at City Park, followed by reception at Bandon Community Center. Public welcome.
Monday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Billy Smoothboar's, located on U.S. Highway 101 and Seabird Drive, is offering a free lunch to all veterans and first responders.