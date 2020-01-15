{{featured_button_text}}
BANDON — At last week's regular meeting, the Bandon City Council decided it would refund water and sewage utility customers for six months of increased rates through a credit on their bills. 

The refund is the result of a lawsuit against the city for raising water and sewage rates without a vote of the people, which is in violation of the city's charter. 

At last week's meeting, Bandon City Manager Dan Chandler estimated the refund will amount to an average of $100 for each customer, which will be reflected on rate payers' February statements.

