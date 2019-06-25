BANDON - The City of Bandon would like to remind the public that "there is no away" when it comes to disposing of items in the sewer by flushing them down the toilet.
When people “throw away” rags and other non-flushable debris into the sewer system, those “rags” clog the influent pump at Bandon's wasterwater treatment plant.
"Many people believe they are 'flushing away' the wipes that are labeled 'disposable' or that they are 'throwing them away,' but, there is no away," said Sheryl Bremmer, of behalf of the city's Utilities Commission. “Away, in this case, is through the pipes to the influent pump at the wastewater treatment plant. Clogs like you see in the photo become a problem for you and everyone else in Bandon."
The infuent pump has to be repaired when it breaks down. The repairs cost approximately $20,000 each time the pump fails. This problem and the cost to repair the problem are preventable. Residents can become more aware of what they are flushing “away."
"We can stop using the toilet and drains as trash cans and instead, use wastebaskets and real trash cans to dispose of anything that is not intended to be flushed," Bremmer said.
By making this simple change, residents will be diverting trash away from the wastewater treatment plant to the landfill. This is not away, it is just a more appropriate elsewhere, and the influent pump will have fewer clogs, and the cost of repairs will be saved.
Not flushable: diapers, feminine products, cigarette butts, ANY wipes, toilet bowl scrub pads, dryer sheets, cotton swabs, bandages, kitty litter, paper towels, anything that is not toilet paper, human waste and water.
How to dispose of prescription and over-the-counter drugs? People may dispose of their expired or unwanted drugs at the Bandon Police Department during weekdays or at the new drug disposal collection site in Rite Aid in front of the pharmacy’s pick up counter. Do not dispose of expired or unwanted drugs down the toilet or drain.
For more information, contact the City of Bandon at 541-347-2437.