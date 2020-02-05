BANDON — Next Wednesday, Feb. 12, the City of Bandon’s Utilities Commission will be holding a Q & A session in the council chambers of City Hall at 7 p.m. to discuss the city’s utilities.
Bandon’s three utilities include water, electricity and sewage.
The meeting comes after the Bandon City Council placed a measure on the March 10 ballot asking voters to allow the council to have rate-setting authority.
The ballot measure reads, “A yes vote would authorize the City Council to set utility rates without voter consent as long as the rates are below the average of Coos County utility provider rates for similar categories of service. This authority would expire June 30, 2023. A no vote would retain the existing restrictions on setting utility rates.”
A citizen initiative approved in 1994 restricts the council from raising utility rates without voter consent. The result has caused the existing rates to be insufficient to generate adequate revenue for proper operation and maintenance of the two systems, the ballot measure states.
The ballot measure notes that all funds from any utility rate increase would be used exclusively for providing an adequate supply of water for drinking and fire protection, treating the community’s sewage and providing dependable electric services.
The public is encouraged to attend and bring their questions about the city's utilities and the ballot measure.
Bandon City Hall is located at 555 Highway 101.