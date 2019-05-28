BANDON - The Bandon Trolley is back on the road. The Trolley was operating over the Memorial Day weekend, much to the delight of residents and visitors alike.
Bandon City Manager said the city continues to work on accessibility issues with the Trolley.
"After consulting with other trolley operators and manufacturers in the state, and working with our in-house mechanics, we have come up with a plan to retrofit it with a chair lift," Mawson said. "We are now working on procuring the appropriate equipment and will proceed with the retrofit as soon as we have everything we need to do so."
The Trolley is being operated under agreement with Coos County Area Transit again this season, with the same operator as last year. The schedule will be similar to last season with the Trolley operating Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Trolley is being operated as a tourist attraction for amusement purposes only, and not as a means of public transportation, so the schedule and route are subject to change at any time.
The Trolley will start each of its scheduled days in the parking lot behind Face Rock Creamery, and people interested in riding are encouraged to "park and ride" at that location, to avoid parking issues in the Old Town area.
The Trolley has a fixed route with specific stops. The full route travels 9 miles and takes 40-45 minutes. After Face Rock Creamery, the trolley will stop in Old Town, then at the South Jetty, back through Old Town, up to City Park, out Beach Loop Drive to Coquille Point and Face Rock wayside, then back through City Park, ending at Face Rock Creamery.
Riders can get off or on at any of the stops.
The gasoline-powered Trolley was obtained from the City of Jacksonville for a mere $3,000 and six whiskey barrel garbage cans created by Port of Bandon inmates, through a cooperative agreement with the City of Bandon and Port of Bandon. It seats 20 people in the middle, which is enclosed with open doors, eight people on the back and six in the front.
"We're hoping we can encourage people to park and ride to visit locations in town," Mawson said.