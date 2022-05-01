Washed Ashore's newest sculpture, a Tiger Rockfish, arrived at Bandon High School Tuesday, April 26, to meet the students who will choose it's new name. The new sculpture, chosen both for the Bandon Tigers mascot and being a species native to Oregon, was designed especially for the community as a permanent fixture for the Port of Bandon.
The sculpture will be driven from Washed Ashore's Coos Bay facility on a flatbed trailer to Bandon High School. After meeting the students, the sculpture will be transported down to the port for installation. The students will submit names and vote on the winner. The official naming and unveiling will take place at the port on May 4.
The Tiger Rockfish sculpture is over 16 feet long and over 10 feet high. It took four people and over three months to build, along with countless volunteers. The new sculpture is made from ocean debris such as a canoe, toilet seat, fishing bins, gas cans, toys, combs, buoys and other recognizable plastics. Washed Ashore's sculptures aim to educate about plastic pollution in our oceans and waterways and spark change in consumer habits.
Washed Ashore, Bandon High School and the Port of Bandon would like to invite the media to our "fish parade" this Tuesday to welcome this exciting new art piece to our community. Washed Ashore's Gallery Manager Cameron McCrew, and lead artist Steve Wright, will be at BHS to take questions.
