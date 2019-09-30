BANDON - An 18-year-old Bandon woman has been arrested following an investigation into an crash that injured three passengers in the car she was driving.
According to Sgt. Larry Lynch with the Bandon Police Department, police were dispatched at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, to Beach Loop Road south of the China Creek beach access (known as Devil's Kitchen).
A car driven by Sina Napier, 18, of Bandon, ran into the bank after she lost control of the vehicle when hitting deep water on Beach Loop Road. The crash occurred in a low spot of the road that floods during rainy periods. It had been raining heavily that day.
Bay Cities Ambulance also responded to the scene with three vehicles and the three passengers, Alisa Rouse, 19, Page Bryant-Kirk, 16, and Clarissa Stevens, 18 all of Bandon, were transported by ambulance. Rouse was taken to Bay Area Hospital and Stevens and Bryant-Kirk were life-flighted to Doernbecher Children's Hospital at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.
Bryant-Kirk suffered a broken jaw, broken ankle, broken left femur and fractured cheek bones, among other injuries, according to her sister Nichole Bryant of Bandon, who set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for Bryant-Kirk's multiple surgeries. (https://www.gofundme.com/f/my-sister-who-is-16-needs-surgery).
Napier was not transported by ambulance and it was not clear whether she was injured in the accident.
On Sept. 27, following an ongoing investigation, Napier was arrested on charges of three counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of reckless driving and three counts of third-degree assault in connection with the accident.
Napier was taken to the Coos County Jail and lodged. She was still listed on the jail's roster Sunday night.
The three passengers have all since been released from the hospital, Lynch said.