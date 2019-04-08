CORVALLIS – Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll winter term 2019 have been announced by Oregon State University. A total of 1,371 students earned straight-A (4.0). Another 4,728 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Students on the OSU Honor Roll from Bandon included:
Erin P. Wheeler, sophomore, Human Development and Family Science, straight-A grade point average
Hope C. Richert, senior, Kinesiology, 3.5 gpa or better