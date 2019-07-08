CORVALLIS – Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll spring term 2019 have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 1,327 students earned a straight-A average (4.0). Another 4,352 earned a B-plus average (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Bandon
Straight-A average: Erin P. Wheeler, junior, human development and family science.
3.5 or better: Mitchell D. Brown, junior, mechanical engineering; Katlynn D. Ferreri, sophomore, biology; Hope C. Richert, senior, kinesiology; Demitra R. Schmidt, junior, psychology.