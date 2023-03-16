Bandon student

Daniel Cabrera was awarded a national scholarship for his commitment to diversity at Bandon High School. He wants to pursue a career as a politician - and give a voice to the Hispanic population. Pictured is Daniel Cabrera (center) along with his father Jose Cabrera and mother Liz Cabrera.

 Courtesy photo

The future is looking bright for Bandon High School senior Daniel Cabrera. His commitment to promoting diversity in his community awarded him a national scholarship.

Out of hundreds of applicants, Cabrera was one of five students who were selected to each be awarded a $2,000 Diversity Scholarship by National Society of High School Scholars.



1
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

Now that we've sprung forward, are you a fan of Daylight Savings Time?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments