The future is looking bright for Bandon High School senior Daniel Cabrera. His commitment to promoting diversity in his community awarded him a national scholarship.
Out of hundreds of applicants, Cabrera was one of five students who were selected to each be awarded a $2,000 Diversity Scholarship by National Society of High School Scholars.
“Getting the scholarship - the money will really help. Going to college is super expensive, especially these days, and every dollar counts. But it’s also a reminder that my passion is to get into politics and to help the Hispanic population as a politician,” Cabrera said.
“As a politician I want to be a voice for the Hispanic community in all parts of the country - especially going back to Oregon where I don’t think the Hispanic voice is where it should be,” said the Bandon High School student.
Cabrera has been promoting diversity throughout his High School career. He was elected the Spanish Club and Inclusivity Club president.
During his time as Spanish Club president, he organized field trips to Oregon’s Cinco De Mayo Festival so his classmates could experience something many have not experienced before. As president of the Inclusivity Club, he partnered with the Associated Student Body Council to promote heritage/pride months around the school and organize guest speakers to come and speak at assemblies talking about their heritage or background.
Additionally, as a student aid, he translated his school’s documents and flyers into Spanish before they were publicized – something he was told by community members was a great help.
“I have seen the need for inclusivity and diversity in my community and have taken steps to make these changes a reality. As I leave Bandon and enter college, I plan to keep promoting diversity and inclusivity in whatever community or environment I find myself in,” Cabrera said.
National Society of High School Scholars representative Sarah Ciuba described Cabrera’s story as inspiring. She said the NSHSS program offers a lifetime of benefits that begin for students in high school and carry on throughout college and careers.
Cabrera said he is looking forward to going to a University after he graduates from High School, and he has some exciting prospects in the works.
“I’m not sure what college I’m going to yet. I’ve been accepted to University of Oregon. But, I’ve also applied to schools like Harvard and Yale, and had interviews with those schools,” Cabrera said.
“It was nerve-racking but a fun experience. I find out about my acceptance to those schools on March 30,” he said.
Cabrera said some of his favorite high school experiences, along with participating in cross country and track, was getting involved with the Diversity in Forensics Community Organization.
This national student-led program works to promote diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion in the forensics community. Cabrera said he has been interested in the program since he was a freshman. And as a senior he was selected to become a mentor with the program.
He has hosted Zoom sessions with students from around the country as a safe place to advise, talk, and listen; advocated for change via social media; and has discussed changes and amendments to rules and regulations with officials from the National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA), where he competes in tournaments.
“People can judge you for something you don’t have control over - whether it’s the way you dress or an accent,” Cabrera said.
“As a mentor now, we meet to make inclusive rules for students who perhaps don’t have the money to buy a suit, or for students who have a disability and need accommodation. So it’s an organization of students that can help each other prepare and give tips and advice for how to go into speech and debate,” he said.
