BANDON — The September Special Election for this year will apply to City of Bandon residents only and will be held on Sept. 15. Ballots will be mailed to all active, registered voters on Aug. 26. Voters should receive their ballots between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2. Military, overseas and out of state ballots are mailed earlier.
If voters in the City of Bandon limits have not received their ballot in the mail by Friday Sept. 4, they should contact the Coos County Elections office. The last day for new registrations in Oregon for this election is Aug. 25, and postmarks do count.
Voters no longer have to pay postage to return their ballot by mail. The postage to return a Coos County ballot for this and future elections is being paid for by the state.
Additionally, voters may choose to drop their ballot off at one of the two local drop sites this election, Bandon City Hall or the Coos County Courthouse in Coquille. The list of drop site locations for this election is listed on our website at www.co.coos.or.us and will also be printed on the ballot.
Coos County Clerk Debbie Heller stresses that ballots are not forwarded by the post office, so if a voter has moved or changed a mailing address, they must complete a new registration form to update their address. This may be done online at www.oregonvotes.gov or by completing a new registration card and returning it to the election office.
An elector may verify that their ballot has been received by the election office through the Oregon Secretary of State’s website at www.oregonvotes.gov “My Vote.” Electors may also register or update their registration through this site.
A public certification and demonstration of ballot programming and tabulation will be held on Friday, Sept. 4 at 9a.m. in the election office at the courthouse in Coquille.
The drop site location for this election will be at the Bandon City Hall as it is open for the public, or the Courthouse in Coquille. The first report will be available shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day, with the final unofficial report when the tabulation is complete for the night approximately 10 p.m. These reports are available on the Coos County website. You may also call at any time (beginning shortly after 8 p.m.) for the latest tabulation results; check the website for the latest update of results at www.co.coos.or.us and click on Election Results.
