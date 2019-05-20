BANDON - All members and prospective members of the Bandon Senior Center are asked to plan on attending a meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the Bandon Senior Center, 1200 11th St. SW in City Park.
"Based on the direction meeting held recently, the overwhelming majority wants to reestablish the Board of Directors and expand the activities of the Senior Center," said member David Kimes, who organized the meeting.
This members-only meeting will be for the nomination and election of officers for the Senior Center Board of Directors. Anyone wishing to become a member can join at the meeting.
The Senior Center until recently has been a place for seniors to gather Monday through Friday, with games, books, puzzles, ping-pong and pool and other activities offered, as well as a regular Bridge Club. Other groups also use the center, such as TOPS. Senior Meals are served in the adjacent dining room three times a week. The center has a long-term lease with the City of Bandon, which owns the building. The center needs more volunteers to keep it open on a regular basis.
For more information, contact Kimes at 541-290-0432 or email him at racers50@outlook.com.