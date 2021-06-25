The Bandon Senior Activities Center is open again for most activities, and volunteers are needed to help keep the doors open throughout the week.
Card players and board-game enthusiasts are getting together Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Duplicate bridge is played Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open bridge is on the schedule Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Chair Yoga is at 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and 11 a.m. Fridays. Certified instructor Yaz Kane offers this one-hour, by-donation class for anyone needing to regain flexibility and strengthen joints and muscles. Bring your own mat, if possible. Call 206-883-2273 or check out YazzyYoga on Facebook.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S.) meets from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Fridays.
Cribbage is set to start up again in July on Tuesdays from 5 to 10 p.m.
Hosts and hostesses are needed for several hours each day, to greet visitors and coordinate various activities. Call Janis Halstead at 541-347-4740 or leave a message with your name and number at 541-347-4131. Information on programs can also be found online at www.BandonEvents.org.
Although Coos County has entered the low-risk category for COVID, some precautions are still in place. The Senior Center is limited to half its normal capacity, or about 55 people, and users are asked to be mindful of other people's health concerns, so everyone can feel comfortable socializing. Hand and surface sanitizers are available, and masks are still advised for anyone not fully vaccinated.
The BSAC is located behind the bright red door at the southern end of the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW.
