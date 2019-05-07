BANDON - In light of recent events, several members of the Bandon Senior Center would like to hold a direction meeting with all members and interested parties to determine what direction members would like the center to go and how to get there.
Ann O'Sullivan, who has volunteered with the Senior Center for many years, has had some recent medical issues that are preventing her from being at the Senior Center. There is no one else who has stepped up to fill that leadership role, leaving a large gap, according to member David Kimes.
The Senior Center is the place for seniors to gather Monday through Friday, with games, books, puzzles, ping-pong and pool and other activities offered, as well as a regular Bridge Club. Other groups also use the center, such as TOPS. Senior Meals are served in the adjacent dining room three times a week.
"The fact is that we are all getting less able to do everything we used to do," Kimes said. "We have all depended on Ann for everything and we need to come together as a group to figure out where we go from here and how to get there."
Anyone interested is asked to attend a meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday May 14, at the Bandon Senior Center, 1200 11th St. SW in City Park.
"Please come with a smile and a let's-do-this attitude," Kimes said.
Question? Contact Kimes at 541-290-0432.