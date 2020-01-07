BANDON — In response to a lawsuit where the City of Bandon was found to be acting outside of its charter by increasing water and sewer rates, the city is now placing a measure on the upcoming March ballot that would give utility rate-setting authority back to the Bandon City Council.
“The council will be asking the voters in March for the authority to set our utility rates,” Bandon Mayor Mary Schamehorn said.
Specifically, the resolution asks voters whether or not the city’s charter should be amended to authorize the City Council to set utility rates without voter consent.
A "Yes" vote would give the council the authority to increase rates without voter consent, as long as rates are below the average of Coos County utility provider rates for similar categories of service. If approved, the council’s rate-setting authority would expire after three years, in June of 2023.
A "No" vote would retain the existing restrictions on utility rate setting.
The Bandon City Council lost rate-setting authority in 1994 by a charter amendment put on the ballot by resident Francis Stadelman through referendum. That charter amendment restricts the council from increasing water, sewer and electric utility rates without voter consent.
There have been a number of times since the 1994 charter amendment the council has attempted to restore rate-setting authority. Schamehorn believes this resolution stands a better chance than previous attempts, because rates must be kept below the Coos County average and there is a 2023 sunset period.
“This time, rather than just straight rate-setting authority, we have put some caveats on it. The ballot title we passed has two clauses designed to ensure our customers that we will not implement exorbitant rates,” Schamehorn said.
The Bandon City Council adopted a 21-percent water utility rate increase and a 28-percent sewer utility rate increase last June in order to address revenue gaps in the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget. The increase went into effect in July.
“We were unable to balance the water and sewer operating funds in the most recent budget and that is why we decided to raise the rates enough to cover the deficit. We hoped that the community would understand,” Schamehorn said.
Bandon citizen Rob Taylor recognized the increase was outside of the council’s authority and decided to sue the city. Taylor won his lawsuit and the council had to vote to rescind the rate increases at its December meeting.
Now, rate payers will in some way be reimbursed for the six months of higher water and sewage rates they paid. At Tuesday's meeting, too late for the paper's deadline, the council was set to discuss what method they would use to reimburse rate payers. A credit to rate payers' accounts is one likely possibility. Over the six months of increased rates, the City of Bandon collected $235,507 in new revenue.
Taylor said that putting the new measure for rate-setting authority on the March ballot shows the audacity of council.
“They violated their authority and now they want us to give them more authority,” Taylor said.