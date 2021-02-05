The City of Bandon is taking applications to fill a vacant seat on the Bandon City Council.
Newly elected Patrick Salandro, who was sworn in Jan. 4, resigned his seat last week (read more in Mary Schamehorn’s As I See It column on page 8).
The city council will appoint a replacement, who will serve through the November 2024 general election.
The vacancy was announced this week and people have until 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, to turn in applications to City Recorder Denise Russell.
The council will conduct interviews at its meeting on Monday, March 1, and may appoint the new councilor that night.
Applicants must complete an application, as well as answer supplemental questions and submit a resume and letter of interest to Russell by email at drussell@cityofbandon.org. They also can be mailed to City Recorder, City of Bandon, PO Box 67, Bandon, OR, 97411.
Applications received after 4 p.m. on Feb. 19 or incomplete applications without a cover letter or resume will not be accepted. Additional written information will not be accepted unless requested by the city council.
For eligibility requirements, public disclosure or other details, visit www.cityofbandon.org and click on the link on the home page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In