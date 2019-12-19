BANDON — Both the owner and operator of Bandon’s 10-tank dulse seaweed farm learned a lot from the first summer season, and look forward to making the nutrient-fich food more available in 2020.
Dulse seaweed is a patented seaweed from Oregon State University that gained interest around five years ago because it was discovered that if the Dulse was fried it tastes like bacon. Aside from the bacon buzz, the Dulse seaweed is nutritious, containing around 25-percent protein and all the amino acids a body needs.
Last February, the company Oregon Dulse came to an agreement with the Port of Bandon to allow for a 10-tank seaweed farm to be located behind the Port office in the former Coast Guard Building on First Street Southwest.
“This farm was started as a way to better understand how to grow the dulse on a larger scale,” dulse farmer Jeff Holiman said. “Our objectives this past year were just to get a better understanding of whether or not it could be done outdoors in this estuary. I think we were successful at demonstrating that we can grow seaweed. Now the next phase is how we optimize that growth.”
Since the dulse is a plant, it requires sunlight to grow. The peak season for production is the summer months. Holiman is looking into LED lighting to allow for more production outside of the higher volume summer months.
“LED technology has really come a long way, and if that could be applied then we could see our summer growth rates theoretically all year-round,” Holiman said.
Holiman sees the dulse project as an opportunity for Bandon to reach to its roots and explore a new way to use its marine resources.
“The marine resources that we’ve grown accustom to, like the salmon stocks and the fisheries are changing because of ocean conditions. So we have to find ways to continue to adapt and utilize our resources,” Holiman said.
The way the farm operates is through 2,000 gallon aquaculture tanks that have sea water pumped into them at high tide. Then the water in the tank is kept in motion to rotate the seaweed up to the surface for sunlight.
Around five years ago Chuck Toombs founded Oregon Dusle after he sold his company and began teaching marketing at OSU.
“I gained an appreciation for the research that was going on at OSU. I didn’t think much about the fast growing seaweed until I found that a version of this seaweed from Maine was being sold at Whole Foods in Portland for about $60 a pound. So I thought if it grows fast and it's $60 a pound, there might be a market here,” Toombs said.
Toombs organized OSU’s College of Business’s first faculty startup. According to Toombs, the business is selling as much as it can possibly sell.
“We’re looking now at plant proteins, and I think it’s going to be an industry that’s going to be bigger than the wine industry in about five years. It’ll bring a lot jobs to the Oregon Coast, and we’re very excited about it,” Toombs said.
Since current demand for the seaweed is so high, there are few places locally you can find it. Toombs said that occasionally some is available for sale at the Bandon Farmers Market. In the next few years, it is Toombs' hope that an additional farm with 1,000 tanks will be opened to make the product much more available.