BANDON — A Bandon Schools Community Meeting will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the Bandon High School Library, 550 Ninth St. SW.
"Please join us for a community-wide conversation about our schools," said Superintendent Doug Ardiana. "Our School Board, faculty and administration are very interested in discussing our schools, programs and facilities. Your voice matters and we welcome your perspective and opinion."
Topics to be discussed include attendance, career/technology education, alternative education, facilities, transportation, programs, buildings, gymnasium and more. Refreshments will be provided.
Agenda:
4:30-5:30 p.m. — attendance
5:30-6 p.m. — Student Success Act Survey
6-7 p.m. — Q & A
For more information, contact Ardiana dardiana@bandon.k12.or.us or 541-347-4411.